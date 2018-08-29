Sheriff seeks aid for intersection visibility

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach is seeking assistance from area farmers and landowners to enhance motorists’ public safety. This is the time of year when cornfields reach their full height and can also hamper visibility at intersections. When the view of approaching traffic is blocked, the results can be serious accidents.

Anything that removes sight obstructions, such as trimming the tops of corn stalks down to the level of the ears, helps insure motorist safety. Sheriff Riggenbach asks everyone who farms throughout Van Wert County to inspect intersections where they have corn and remove sight obstructions. This allows all motorists to travel county roads with a higher degree of safety.