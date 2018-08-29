Football preview: Crestview at Hicksville

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

If the past few seasons are any indication, expect each team to score a good number of points during Friday’s Crestview at Hicksville game.

Last season, the Knights rallied from an 18-0 deficit to defeat the Aces 41-40. In 2016, Crestview won 34-21, and the Knights scored 41 and 34 points against Hicksville in 2015 and 2014. Overall, Crestview has won six straight against the Aces.

During a 59-35 victory over Parkway last Friday, the Knights averaged nearly 10 yards per carry on the way to 446 rushing yards. Drew Kline accounted for 171 of those yard, Caylib Pruett had 77, Kaden Short had 75 and Derick Dealey had 62.

Head coach Jared Owens was pleased with the overall performance of his team, but is looking for continued improvement.

“I thought we were able to get better up front as the game wore on,” Owens said. “I was very pleased with how we played in the third quarter. Playing well after the half is something we stress.”

“I thought we had a number of contributors who were able to make plays when they had the opportunity, but we need to improve on executing some of our assignments and we need to focus on not giving up the big plays,” Owens added.

Defensively, Logan Gerardot and Isaiah LaTurner each had six tackles, while Brody Brecht had five. Turner also had two sacks.

As a team, Hicksville struggled to run the ball during last week’s 24-7 loss to Archbold (66 yards on 26 carries), but quarterback Jacob Miller did enjoy some success through the air, completing 13 of 20 passes for 124 yards, one touchdown and one interception. The Aces held Archbold scoreless in the first half.

“It’s always great to play a successful program like Archbold in week No. 1,” Hicksville head coach Lucas Smith said. “It helps us to better identify our strengths and weaknesses. We did a lot of good things, but did not do them consistently enough to win the game.”

“We have to be more accountable, have higher character and put in more effort,” Smith added. “If we can’t improve in those areas, then the game plan really doesn’t matter.”

Despite last week’s loss to Archbold, Owens noted that Hicksville is a dangerous team, one that can’t be taken lightly.

“They are always a very well coached disciplined team,” Owens said. “I have the upmost respect for coach Smith and his program. They have some athletes that can really play, but I know that their team will give everything they have for four quarters.”

“We have to be ready to pour our heart into this one,” Owens added. “We need to limit big plays, be sound on special teams and play hard for 48 minutes.”

Meanwhile, Smith returned the compliment and said his team will need to be more consistent while showing improvement against Crestview.

“Crestview is an extremely well coached team,” the coach explained. “They have had a lot success and their expectations are high. They are explosive in all areas. They have a veteran offensive line that is big and strong.”

“Their skill guys (especially Kline and Sheets) are huge playmakers and it’s almost impossible to stop them. They will make plays offensively and defensively and we have to be mentally tough enough to overcome their successes and any of our failures.”

Friday’s Crestview at Hicksville game will air live on WKSD 99.7FM.