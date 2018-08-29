Lending Library donation

United Way of Van Wert County made a donation of $547 to the Convoy Preschool Lending Library. The money was given from the New Initiative Funds that provide one-time money for a new project or program. The Convoy Preschool Lending Library is new to the Convoy community and will be beneficial, as the local library hours have been cut and many parents cannot get to the library. They are hoping to fill that gap by supplying “loaner” books to the families to reinforce the importance of literacy. The mission of The Convoy Preschool is to protect, nurture individual growth and create a desire to learn. The center aims to develop the participants socially, emotionally, physically and cognitively for future schooling. Shown are Tonalee King (right), director of Convoy Preschool, with United Way Executive Director Vicki Smith.United Way photo