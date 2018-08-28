Local volleyball, tennis, golf results

Volleyball

Lincolnview 3 Continental 0

The Lady Lancers swept visiting Continental 25-16, 25-18, 25-15 on Monday. The victory boosted Lincolnview’s record to 2-1.

Morgan Miller led the team with four aces, while Lakin Brant had a team high 22 digs. Kendall Bollenbacher had 18 digs, and Brianna Ebel and Miller each had a dozen. Ebel also led Lincolnview with 35 assists.

Lincolnview will continue non-conference play tonight at Ottoville.

Van Wert 3 Delphos St. John’s 1

Van Wert improved to 3-0 on the season, with a 25-19, 23-25, 25-21, 25-13 victory at Delphos St. John’s on Monday.

No other information was available.

The Lady Cougars will host Kalida tonight.

Tennis

Wapakoneta 3 Van Wert 2

Van Wert was defeated by Wapakoneta 3-2 in girls’ varsity tennis action on Monday.

The visitors won all three singles matches to clinch the victory.

At first singles, Wapakoneta’s Mariah Schroeder topped Alli Morrow 6-0, 6-0. At second singles, Addison Schmiedebusch defeated Allie Etter by an identical score, and at third singles, Emma Schmiedebusch defeated Emma Rutkowski 6-2, 6-4.

Van Wert did get a doubles sweep, with the first doubles team of Olivia Kline and Paige Moonshower besting Checksea Padroski 6-3, 7-5, while the second doubles team of Jada Buckner and Lizzie Rutkowski defeated Alysha Verhoff and Kerri Ellerbrock 4-6, 7-5, 6-3.

Van Wert (0-2, 0-2 WBL) will play at Bryan today.

Golf

Shawnee 172 Van Wert 199

The Cougars were defeated by Western Buckeye League foe Shawnee 172-199 at Willow Bend Country Club on Monday.

Zane Fast recorded a 45 to lead Van Wert.