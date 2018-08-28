Law Enforcement 8/28/18

Van Wert Police

August 26, 10:07 p.m. — Courtney W. Taylor, 23, of 618 Kear Road, was arrested on a warrant issued for the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

August 17, 10:27 p.m. — Sean T. Ramos, 24, of Middle Point, and Bailey S. Parker, 19, of 516 S. Shannon St., were arrested at the South Shannon Street residence on Van Wert Municipal Court warrants.

August 18, 3:18 a.m. — Roy D. Watts, 54, of 314 S. Vine St., was charged with assault and criminal trespass in connection with an incident that occurred at 215 N. Vine St.

August 24, 1:29 a.m. — Tiffany A. Wolford, 27, of 700 Spencer St., was cited for disorderly conduct for an incident that occurred near the intersection of Franklin Street and Central Avenue.

August 22, 12:43 p.m. — Delmer G. Lewis, 55, of 309 S. Vine St., was issued a summons for a junk ordinance violation.

August 21, 12:46 p.m. — Daniel S. Craig, 36, of 403 N. Race St., Apt. B, was charged with domestic violence for an incident that occurred at his residence.

August 20, 11:11 p.m. — Cody V. Lippi, 28, of 501 N. Race St., was arrested on an outstanding warrant, while Amy M. Hart, 30, of the same address, was cited for possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

August 18, 9:40 p.m. — Brittany N. Pessefall, 21, of 317 S. Wayne St., was arrested on an outstanding warrant while in the 800 block of North Washington Street.

August 18, 7:04 p.m. — Randal D. Michaelson Jr., 29, of Willshire, was arrested on a warrant issued for the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office.

August 18, 5:21 p.m. — Robert W. Pollock, 44, of 1228 David St., was arrested on a warrant issued in Paulding County Common Pleas Court.

August 18, 2:19 a.m. — Johnny L. Nunemaker, 30, of 602 Leeson Ave., was cited for operating a vehicle while impaired following a traffic stop in the 500 block of Gordon Avenue.

August 15, 9:22 p.m. — Jacqueline N. Snyder, 44, of 1140-L Bell Ave., was arrested on a warrant issued by Summit County Common Pleas Court.

August 14, 9:37 p.m. — Kamron W. Spencer, 18, of Angola, Indiana, was charged with two counts of menacing in connection with an incident that occurred in the 300 block of South Walnut Street.