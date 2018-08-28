C’view board covers wide array of topics

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent writer

CONVOY — The Crestview Local Board of Education learned more about what the district is doing to prepare graduates for life outside of class and after high school.

During Monday night’s meeting, Crestview administrators explained options available to students, starting at the elementary level. For example, students in fifth grade can learn about financial literacy, while seventh- and eighth graders can learn more about computer coding. Life skills are taught at the eighth grade level, and high school offerings include robotics classes, forensic and medical science classes, and design, marketing, and sales classes.

“We have a responsibility to provide all of our students with an educational experience that prepares them to become life-long learners and contributors in the community,” Superintendent Kathy Mollenkopf said. “Their future depends upon us providing a thorough education so that they can have gainful employment.”

In other business, the board agreed to spend $8,000 to purchase a small parcel of land directly next to school property, and board members increased substitute teacher pay to $90 per day.

The board also accepted a $2,850 donation from the Klein Trust of the Van Wert County Foundation, to be used for needy children.

Mollenkopf and board members will appear at various high school sporting events and the high school musical this fall to pass out brochures and speak to district residents about the renewal levy on the November ballot, and the group is working to set up times to set up township and village meetings.

The board was told the new school year got off to a smooth start, and during his report, high school principal Dave Bowen said he was pleased with how the year began.

“I spent quite a bit of time that first Tuesday morning going over my expectations with the students, and I was pleased with how they handled sitting there for about an hour,” Bowen said with a chuckle. “I lightened it up and talked about lunch and how we would not have the little packets anymore, and they just went nuts.”

Board members hired a number of winter and spring sports coaches including Jim Wharton as varsity baseball coach; Terry Crowle as a varsity baseball assistant coach; Gregg Mosier as junior varsity baseball coach; Matt Perkins and Doyle Sheets as seventh and eighth grade baseball coaches; Carl Etzler as head softball coach; Becky Macki as varsity softball assistant coach; James Lautzenheiser as head track coach; Rachel Alvarez, Randy Grandstaff and John Rosebrock as varsity track assistant coaches; Sara Owens as a volunteer track coach, and Nick Leeth as freshman boys’ basketball coach. The board also accepted the resignation of Steven Rickard as boys’ freshman coach and hired him as boys’ junior varsity basketball coach.

The board also went into executive session to discuss the appointment, employment or compensation of employees, but no action was taken afterward.

Before Monday’s regular monthly meeting, the board enjoyed a lengthy tour of the school.

The next meeting of the Crestview Local Board of Education will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, September 17, in the district board room.