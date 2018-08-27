CERT seeks help for house fire victims

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert County Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) is coordinating assistance for a local family that lost everything in a house fire on Richey Road last week. The team has met with the family, which includes a mother and three children, and the following assistance is needed:

Woman – shirt and pant sizes, medium; shoe size 6 or 6½

Boy age 18 – shirt and shorts, men’s large; underclothing, men’s large; socks, men’s 9-12; shoes, men’s size 11½

Boy, age 14 – Shirt and shorts, men’s size medium; underclothing, men’s size large; socks, men’s 9-12; shoes, men’s size 8½

Boy, age 9 – shirt, youth medium to large; shorts, youth 10-12; underclothing, youth medium to large; socks, youth 1-5; and shoes, kids 4.

With cold weather just around the corner, donations of cold weather clothing is also appreciated.

Clothing and other material items should be delivered to The Salvation Army Thrift Store on South Washington Street in Van Wert.

Monetary donations need to be sent or dropped off at The Van Wert County Foundation, 138 E. Main St. in Van Wert. Monetary donations should be identified as being for the Army family. CERT members will collect donations and arrange delivery.

Donations will be collected by The Salvation Army and Van Wert County Foundation until Friday, September 7.

For more information, call the Van Wert EMA office at 419.238.1300.

Van Wert County CERT is a United Way sponsored organization.