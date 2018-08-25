Golf outing donation

Over the past several years, the local Sons of the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars Men’s Auxiliary have sponsored a golf outing. Four years ago, they named the outing the Buster Baker Classic in honor of Arnie Baker’s 90th birthday. Money generated the first and second year went to the Wounded Warriors Fund. After the third year, Dave Young, an Ohio past president of the Sons of the American Legion, passed away and the money was held and added to this year’s funds. The fourth year, the golf outing name was changed to the Buster Baker Classic & Dave Young Open. The outing had 22 teams, including one from Cleveland. Sponsors included The Partee shop, Olympic Lanes, Young’s Trash, LC Transport, R & G Sports, American Legion Post 178, VFW Post 5803, Moose Lodge 1320, Bobick’s, and Ayers. With last year’s and this year’s funds, the golf outing raised $4,000, which was donated to the Van Wert County Veterans Service Office for county veterans. Shown are Arnie Baker and Dave Young’s widow, Kelly, presenting a check to Veterans Service Officer Barry Johns. photo provided