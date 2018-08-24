Tickets on sale for NPAC holiday special

VW independent/submitted information

The Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio will present Christmas Wonderland, a dazzling holiday spectacular presented by Ciao Med Spa, in Van Wert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, November 24, and 3 p.m. Sunday, November 25.

Tickets are now released for what is quite simply one of the most delightful and enchanting Christmas shows ever. Christmas Wonderland features glittering costumes, a wonderful cast, and the highest kicking chorus girls this side of the North Pole.

Families can start Christmas in style as Santa and his merry helpers take the audience on an unforgettable Christmas journey with favorite Christmas songs. Holiday favorites include “White Christmas,” “Winter Wonderland,” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” “Chestnuts Roasting By An Open Fire,” “Jingle Bells,” ‘’Away in a Manger,” “O Come All Ye Faithful,” “Let it Snow,” “Silent Night,” “Hark the Herald Angels Sing,” “Deck The Halls,” “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” “O Holy Night,” and many more Christmas standards.

Christmas has arrived as the wonderful cast of singers and dancers from London and New York transform the stage into a magical winter wonderland of Christmas joy. With breathtaking glittering costumes and spectacular sets and scenery, the show parades its way through the wonder of Christmas and the excitement of the holiday season.

Christmas Wonderland is a glamorous Broadway style presentation that has thrilled audiences in the U.S., the United Kingdom, and around the world. The spectacular show is produced by Spirit Productions and David King, the multi award-winning and internationally acclaimed British theatre producer who became known to American audiences through the megahit musical Spirit of the Dance, which became one of the biggest dance shows in the world, playing to more than 30 million people worldwide.

Spirit shows have toured in more than 30 countries and are the first producer from the Western world to have three consecutive tours in China. Spirit Productions owns The Palace Theatre in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and The King’s Castle Theatre in Branson, Missouri, where its shows play year-round.

The Niswonger is located at 10700 State Route 118 on the south edge of Van Wert. Tickets for Christmas Wonderland and other shows are available at NPACVW.ORG or in person or by phone through the Box Office from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday, at 419.238.NPAC (6722).