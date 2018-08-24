Jr. Fair ‘still projects’ auction scheduled

VW independent/submitted information

Area residents and business people are invited to support outstanding 2018 still projects created by Junior Fair 4-H and FFA members that will be for sale during Fair Week.

The Junior Fair Board and 4-H Council is hosting a silent and live auction for those projects during fair week. The auction serves to educate club/chapter members about the process of marketing their project/product to the public.

The bidders, those who want artwork for their homes or businesses, hand-crafted furniture, baked goods for their table, hand-sewn projects, etc., bid on the project item or items of interest. Winning bidders pay 4-H/FFA club/chapter members, who then invests their wages in their next project, college fund, or other venture that interests them.

Silent auction bids will be taken all week long in the Junior Fair Building, starting Wednesday, August 29. The final live auction will take place at 2 p.m. Monday, September 3, at the Junior Fair Building. The highest silent auction bid will become the starting live auction bid.

Individuals and businesses interested in participating should arrive at the Junior Fair Building on the Fairgrounds just before 2 p.m. on Monday, September 3. Bidders are asked to register and will be provided a number to be used during the auction. Checks can be made payable to the Van Wert County Junior Fair Board.

For more information, contact Heather Gottke at the Ohio State University Extension office at 419.238.1214 or by email at Gottke.4@osu.edu.