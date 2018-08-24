4-H Council has OSU tickets available

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert County 4-H Council is again offering pairs of tickets to Ohio State Buckeyes home football games. All seven home games are up for bid, with minimum bids set for each game as ticket prices vary. Seats are located in Section 26A.

The following games are up for bid:

September 1 (noon) vs. Oregon State – minimum bid is $250 and the bid deadline is August 24.

September 8 (3:30 p.m.) vs. Rutgers – minimum bid is $250 and the bid deadline is August 24.

September 22 (TBD) vs. Tulane – minimum bid is $250 and the bid deadline is August 24.

October 6 (TBD) vs. Indiana – minimum bid is $250 and the bid deadline is September 28.

October 13 (TBD) vs. Minnesota – minimum bid is $250 and the bid deadline is September 28.

November 3 (TBD) vs. Nebraska – minimum bid is $300 and the bid deadline is September 28.

November 24 (noon) vs. Michigan – minimum bid is $500 and the bid deadline is September 28.

Bids can be placed by calling Rachel Hoverman at the OSU Extension Office at 419.238.1214 or emailing Hoverman.22@osu.edu. The donation/purchase price of the tickets is tax deductible.