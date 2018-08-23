VW independent golf roundup

Van Wert independent sports

Crestview 227 Fort Jennings 231

The Knights picked up their first win of the season by defeating Fort Jennings 227-231 at Hickory Sticks Golf Club on Wednesday.

Crestview’s Colton Lautzenheiser captured match medalist honors by shooting a 44, followed by Will Sharpe’s 53. Evan Scarlett and Olivia Skelton each carded a 65 for the Knights.

Crestview will participate in the Wayne Trace Invite today at Pleasant Valley Golf Course in Payne.

Lincolnview 173 Delphos Jefferson 178 Allen East 182

The Lancers won a tri-match against NWC foes Delphos Jefferson and Allen East at the Delphos Country Club on Wednesday. No other information was available.

Leipsic 234 Lincolnview 236 (girls)

The Lady Vikings edged Lincolnview by two strokes, 234-236 at Pike Run Golf Club on Wednesday. No other information was available.