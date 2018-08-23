Pre-season at the Niswonger PAC

I am writing this article from the Oakland, California, airport, getting ready to return to God’s country of Ohio. It’s certainly beautiful out here in California and Lake Tahoe, Nevada, but I sure feel at home in The Buckeye State. The monitors in the airport are even playing TV shows in Spanish. Now I know how Spanish speaking natives must feel when they visit our hometown.

Now was a good time to visit our daughter as we are in the pre-season time of performing arts at the Niswonger. Pre-season in the NFL is when you test things out to see what makes your season strong. At the Niswonger, we are preparing for all the elements which go into making our season strong. Obtaining advertisers who would like to get their message in front of you, some of the finest patrons anyone could ask for, is one of the tasks our marketing sales team is concerned with currently.

Our facility coordinator and house manager is busy lining up hospitality and travel needs for our upcoming performers. He is also lining up marvelous teams of volunteers for front of house duties. Our tech and production team are making sure we have all elements ready to put Trace Adkins, our first performance on stage. Looking ahead is also a necessity as the performances will quickly follow.

The box office team is busy selling and getting tickets printed for all patrons. As executive director, I am already looking to the 2019-20 season.

There are committees such as our Visual Arts Committee, that are also busy creating a fresh and exciting look for you when you arrive to your first performance at the Niswonger. God Bless our many volunteers. We have some of the very best in the business!

Well, they are calling us to board our flight for Columbus. I will sign off and look forward to our return to God’s country — the Buckeye State.

September 9 is quickly coming. We all look forward to welcoming you back to the Niswonger for Country superstar and movie star Trace Adkins.

FINÉ.