Pigskin Pick’Em: Week No. 1

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

The high school football season kicks off for most teams on Friday night, and the brand new season brings with it a new round of Pigskin Pick’Em to our sports coverage.

Last year, I went 165-59 (73.6 percent) during the regular season and 30-3 during the postseaon (90.9 percent), for an overall winning percentage of 75.8 percent. This year, I’ll try to top that at the same time, go head-to-head with a different guest selector each week.

Eric McCracken, owner of Lee Kinstle GM Sales and Service in Van Wert is the season’s first (and first ever) guest selector and as you read each pick, you’ll see we’re not in agreement in all games. Out of 30 Week No. 1 games, we differ eight different times.

Without further ado, this week’s picks:

Bryan at Van Wert: This has the makings of a good game, as the two teams appear to be somewhat evenly matched, but both of us are giving the nod to the Cougars.

Truxell: Van Wert; McCracken: Van Wert

Parkway at Crestview: The Panthers always seem to play the Knights tough in the season opener, but both of us like Crestview at home.

Truxell: Crestview; McCracken: Crestview

Toledo Woodward at Delphos St. John’s: We both think the Blue Jays roll in this one. It should be a very interesting year for Delphos St. John’s.

Truxell: Delphos St. John’s; McCracken: Delphos St. John’s

Shawnee at Delphos Jefferson (Saturday): This is a tough season opener for the Wildcats. Shawnee boasts a top quarterback in Johnny Caprella.

Truxell: Shawnee; McCracken: Shawnee

Paulding at Wayne Trace: Wayne Trace lost some talent to graduation, but the Raiders also return a some nice players. Wayne Trace is the favorite here.

Truxell: Wayne Trace; McCracken: Wayne Trace

Bath at Allen East

Truxell: Bath; McCracken: Allen East

Elida at Tiffin Columbian

Truxell: Elida; McCracken: Elida

Versailles at Celina

Truxell: Versailles; McCracken: Celina

Eastwood at Ottawa-Glandorf

Truxell: Eastwood; McCracken: Ottawa-Glandorf

Sidney at St. Marys

Truxell: Sidney; McCracken: St. Marys

Wapakoneta at Bellefontaine

Truxell: Bellefontaine; McCracken: Bellefontaine

Coldwater at Kenton

Truxell: Coldwater; McCracken: Coldwater

Defiance at Napoleon

Truxell: Napoleon; McCracken: Napoleon

Bluffton at Cory-Rawson

Truxell: Bluffton; McCracken: Bluffton

Pandora-Gilboa at Columbus Grove

Truxell: Pandora-Gilboa; McCracken: Pandora Gilboa

USV at Ada

Truxell: Ada; McCracken: USV

Lima Central Catholic at Spencerville

Truxell: Lima CC; McCracken: Spencerville

Tinora at Liberty Center

Truxell: Liberty Center; McCracken: Liberty Center

Edon at Ayersville

Truxell: Ayersville; McCracken: Ayersville

Antwerp at Montpelier

Truxell: Montpelier; McCracken: Montpelier

Holgate at Stryker

Truxell: Holgate; McCracken: Holgate

Hicksville at Archbold

Truxell: Archbold; McCracken: Archbold

Fairview at Wauseon

Truxell: Wauseon; McCracken: Wauseon

St. Henry at Covington

Truxell: St. Henry; McCracken: St. Henry

Anna at Middletown Bishop Fenwick

Truxell: Anna; McCracken: Anna

Marion Local at Woodlan (IN)

Truxell: Marion Local; McCracken: Marion Local

Minster at Fort Loramie

Truxell: Minster; McCracken: Fort Loramie

New Bremen at Benjamin Logan

Truxell: Benjamin Logan; McCracken: New Bremen

Fort Recovery at Sidney Lehman Catholic

Truxell: Fort Recovery; McCracken: Fort Recovery

Clayton Northmont at Lima Sr.

Truxell: Northmont; McCracken: Northmont

