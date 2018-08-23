Pigskin Pick’Em: Week No. 1
SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor
The high school football season kicks off for most teams on Friday night, and the brand new season brings with it a new round of Pigskin Pick’Em to our sports coverage.
Last year, I went 165-59 (73.6 percent) during the regular season and 30-3 during the postseaon (90.9 percent), for an overall winning percentage of 75.8 percent. This year, I’ll try to top that at the same time, go head-to-head with a different guest selector each week.
Eric McCracken, owner of Lee Kinstle GM Sales and Service in Van Wert is the season’s first (and first ever) guest selector and as you read each pick, you’ll see we’re not in agreement in all games. Out of 30 Week No. 1 games, we differ eight different times.
Without further ado, this week’s picks:
Bryan at Van Wert: This has the makings of a good game, as the two teams appear to be somewhat evenly matched, but both of us are giving the nod to the Cougars.
Truxell: Van Wert; McCracken: Van Wert
Parkway at Crestview: The Panthers always seem to play the Knights tough in the season opener, but both of us like Crestview at home.
Truxell: Crestview; McCracken: Crestview
Toledo Woodward at Delphos St. John’s: We both think the Blue Jays roll in this one. It should be a very interesting year for Delphos St. John’s.
Truxell: Delphos St. John’s; McCracken: Delphos St. John’s
Shawnee at Delphos Jefferson (Saturday): This is a tough season opener for the Wildcats. Shawnee boasts a top quarterback in Johnny Caprella.
Truxell: Shawnee; McCracken: Shawnee
Paulding at Wayne Trace: Wayne Trace lost some talent to graduation, but the Raiders also return a some nice players. Wayne Trace is the favorite here.
Truxell: Wayne Trace; McCracken: Wayne Trace
Bath at Allen East
Truxell: Bath; McCracken: Allen East
Elida at Tiffin Columbian
Truxell: Elida; McCracken: Elida
Versailles at Celina
Truxell: Versailles; McCracken: Celina
Eastwood at Ottawa-Glandorf
Truxell: Eastwood; McCracken: Ottawa-Glandorf
Sidney at St. Marys
Truxell: Sidney; McCracken: St. Marys
Wapakoneta at Bellefontaine
Truxell: Bellefontaine; McCracken: Bellefontaine
Coldwater at Kenton
Truxell: Coldwater; McCracken: Coldwater
Defiance at Napoleon
Truxell: Napoleon; McCracken: Napoleon
Bluffton at Cory-Rawson
Truxell: Bluffton; McCracken: Bluffton
Pandora-Gilboa at Columbus Grove
Truxell: Pandora-Gilboa; McCracken: Pandora Gilboa
USV at Ada
Truxell: Ada; McCracken: USV
Lima Central Catholic at Spencerville
Truxell: Lima CC; McCracken: Spencerville
Tinora at Liberty Center
Truxell: Liberty Center; McCracken: Liberty Center
Edon at Ayersville
Truxell: Ayersville; McCracken: Ayersville
Antwerp at Montpelier
Truxell: Montpelier; McCracken: Montpelier
Holgate at Stryker
Truxell: Holgate; McCracken: Holgate
Hicksville at Archbold
Truxell: Archbold; McCracken: Archbold
Fairview at Wauseon
Truxell: Wauseon; McCracken: Wauseon
St. Henry at Covington
Truxell: St. Henry; McCracken: St. Henry
Anna at Middletown Bishop Fenwick
Truxell: Anna; McCracken: Anna
Marion Local at Woodlan (IN)
Truxell: Marion Local; McCracken: Marion Local
Minster at Fort Loramie
Truxell: Minster; McCracken: Fort Loramie
New Bremen at Benjamin Logan
Truxell: Benjamin Logan; McCracken: New Bremen
Fort Recovery at Sidney Lehman Catholic
Truxell: Fort Recovery; McCracken: Fort Recovery
Clayton Northmont at Lima Sr.
Truxell: Northmont; McCracken: Northmont
If you would like to be a Pigskin Pick’Em guest selector for a week during the season, send an email to sports@thevwindependent.com.
POSTED: 08/23/18 at 5:22 am. FILED UNDER: Sports