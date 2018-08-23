Local agencies given drug prevention $$

VW independent/submitted information

COLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine announced that he is awarding more than $3 million in grant funds to a number of law enforcement agencies across the state, including two in Van Wert County, for drug use prevention education programs in public schools.

A total of 152 sheriffs’ offices and police departments will receive a portion of the $3,098,808 in Drug Use Prevention Grant funds. The funds must be used to establish or maintain drug abuse prevention education and awareness programs for students during the 2018-2019 school year.

Included on the list are the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office, which received $11,502.75; the Van Wert Police Department, which was awarded $7,660.25; and the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, which was given $9,235.

Grant recipients are required to include over-the-counter and prescription drug abuse prevention education in their programs.

“Age-appropriate substance abuse prevention education every year, at every grade level is key,” said Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine. “Evidence-based prevention education helps students develop the skills they need to make good decisions, stay drug-free, and live healthier lives.”

A full list of the 152 award recipients can be found on the Ohio Attorney General’s website.

DARE programs and school resource officer drug use prevention programs were eligible to apply for the grants. All programs must be conducted in cooperation with the public school superintendent of each school district where the programming will take place.

The Drug Use Prevention Grant Fund supports programs such as Botvin LifeSkills, DARE Keepin’ It REAL, PALS — Prevention through Alternative Learning Styles, Unique You, Too Good for Drugs, Reach Out Now, and Stay on Track.