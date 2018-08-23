Gerald J. Hirn

Gerald J. “Jerry” Hirn, 77, of Ohio City, and formerly of Spencerville, died at 7:11 a.m. Wednesday, August 22, 2018, at Lima Memorial Health System following a 10-year illness.

He was born March 14, 1941, in Monticello, Van Wert County, a son of Clarence Robert Hirn Sr. and Mary Ellen Vielkind Hirn, who both preceded him in death. On June 30, 1962, he married Carol J. Auer, who survives in Ohio City.

Also surviving are his siblings, Joseph (Toyoko) Hirn of Cincinnati, Thomas (Betty) Hirn of Lima, and James (Sandy) Hirn and Maureen (Greg) Welles, both of Spencerville; two sisters-in-law, Marie Hirn of Delphos and Donna Cosart of Bluffton; his in-laws, Dianna (Norman)) Mullenhour of Cave City, Kentucky, Shirley (Buck) Hall of Celina, Patricia (Harley) Duncan of Van Wert, Richard (Rebecca) Auer of Delphos, Mitzi (David) Huffine of Van Wert, Delmer Kohorst of Florida, and Karen Auer of Spencerville.

Five siblings, C. Robert Hirn Jr.; Charles Hirn (in infancy), Rosemary Welles, Michael Hirn, and Ted Hirn; and in-laws Gary Auer and Sue Kohorst, also preceded him in death.

Jerry was a 1959 graduate of Spencerville High School and went on to serve in the U.S. Marine Corps in the Vietnam War, where he received the Purple Heart for his battle injuries.

He had worked at the former Ohio Decorative Products in Spencerville, the Kennedy-Kuhn John Deere Company in Van Wert, and retired from a maintenance position with the Village of Ohio City.

He was a member of Bowersock Bros. Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6772 in Spencerville. He owned his 1960 Corvette for 50 years and enjoyed anything on wheels.

Funeral services will be conducted at 3:30 p.m. Friday, August 24, at Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in Spencerville, with Pastor Paul Hamrick officiating. Military honors performed by Spencerville veterans and the Marine Honor Guard will follow the services. Burial will be at a later date in Woodlawn Cemetery in Ohio City.

Visitation is from 2 p.m. until the time of services Friday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Hope Chapel of Van Wert.

Condolences may be expressed at tbayliff@woh.rr.com.