7 people appear in Common Pleas Court

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Seven people appeared in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court in the past week, including one person twice, for a variety of criminal hearings.

Amber Baker, 28, of Van Wert, admitted to violating her probation by testing positive for drugs. A $10,000 cash/commercial surety bond was set and a pretrial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. Wednesday, August 22.

At that hearing, Baker signed a waiver of her constitutional right to a speedy trial and asked for more time to prepare her case. A pretrial conference was then set for 8 a.m. Wednesday, September 5.

Two other people also signed time waivers during the week.

Tyran Jemison, 44, of Van Wert, signed a waiver of his constitutional right to a speedy trial on Wednesday to provide him with additional time to prepare his defense. A pretrial conference was set for 8 a.m. September 5.

Jessie Hodgson, 30, of Delphos, signed a time waiver August 16 and also requested additional time to prepare his case. A pretrial conference was scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Monday, October 1.

Two people entered changes of play on Wednesday.

Daniel Flory III, 62, of Miamisburg, changed his plea to guilty to a charge of theft from a person in a protected class, a felony of the fifth degree. Judge Martin D. Burchfield ordered a presentence investigation in the case and set sentencing for 9 a.m. Wednesday, September 26.

Serena White, 26, of Van Wert, requested treatment in lieu of conviction following a guilty plea made at an earlier hearing. The requested was granted and her case was stayed pending successful completion of a substance abuse treatment program.

Two people also appeared for probation and bond violation hearings.

Megan Gillette, 27, of Van Wert, admitted violating her probation by moving without permission and by failing to report to probation. She was sentenced to 180 days in jail for telecommunications fraud, with credit for serving the entire sentence, and 180 days in jail, with credit for 117 days served, on a charge of identity fraud.

Cristina Donate McClure, 29, of Van Wert, admitted to violating her personal surety bond by walking away from a treatment center without permission. Her cash bond was reinstated, with a pretrial conference to be scheduled at a later date.