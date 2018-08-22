VW Manor partnering with United Way

VW independent/submitted information

United Way of Van Wert County’s community partner this year is Van Wert Manor. The United Way campaign is highlighting a new community partner each year.

The campaign committee decided last year to ask a business to be highlighted as its community partner; in return, the business would help support the United Way in several areas. The areas of support could be running an industry campaign, which allows employees to make a pledge through payroll deductions, or supporting the United Way’s many events, such as the Day of Caring, Rivals United, Fiesta Fun Friday, and Rib Fest.

Van Wert Manor just completed its first event, which involved the selling of cookbooks. Assisted Living residents at Van Wert Manor put together a cookbook with their favorite recipes from family and friends. They decided to reach out to Vantage Career Center’s Medical Office class and asked if students would help enter the recipes for them. A book-signing event was recently held, where community members could come, buy their cookbooks, and get the publisher’s signatures. A second round of books has been ordered and approximately 400 books are expected to sell. Van Wert Manor presented United Way with a check for $1,000.

Assisted Living residents also decided that they wanted to give the proceeds of the cookbook sales to the Day of Caring event, which is sponsored by Van Wert County United Way. The Day of Caring will be Friday, September 28, and will be held at Vantage Career Center in the bus garage.

The money donated will be divided between The Salvation Army, Trinity Friends Food Pantry, and Van Wert Coop Ministries food pantries, as well as put on an account at West Ohio Food Bank, for use to purchase items for their pantries. The West Ohio Food Bank is able to get food at a much cheaper price so the dollars raised will go much farther. One dollar given to West Ohio Food Bank will buy six meals.