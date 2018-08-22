US Bank gives to NPAC

The Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio is honored to be the recipient of a very generous contribution from US Bank’s Community Possible giving and engagement platform. US Bank, with local branches in Van Wert and Convoy, works to build strong and lasting partnerships by supporting institutions like the Niswonger that are focused on improving the lives of individuals and their families in the community. Thanks to US Bank’s commitment, the Niswonger has been a recipient of $5,000 to support NPAC Family programming. Shown is US Bank Van Wert Branch Manager Natalie Gibson, who presented the check to Niswonger Marketing Director Tafi Stober.NPAC photo