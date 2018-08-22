Jr. Fair sets Celebration Sunday schedule

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert County Junior Fair has announced events scheduled for Celebration Sunday this coming Sunday, August 26. The day’s events will be held on the Van Wert County Fairgrounds at the Farm Focus Arena.

Events include the King and Queen coronation, Cloverbud graduation ceremony, 4-H Fashion Style Review, and the 4-H awards ceremony.

The schedule for the events is as follows:

2 p.m. — King and Queen coronation

3 p.m. — Cloverbud graduation

3:30 p.m. — 4-H Style Review

5 p.m. — 4-H awards ceremony

Those attending are welcome to bring a lawn chair or sit in the bleachers. A very limited menu will be available at the Farm Bureau booth for those wanting to eat during these events.

“Please join us for a night of reflection and celebrating our Junior Fair youth achievements, and to thank the many donors and volunteers for their contributions,” said Heather Gottke, Ohio State University 4-H Extension educator.