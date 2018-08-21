VW independent soccer roundup

Van Wert independent sports

Ottoville 4 Van Wert 0 (boys)

The host Cougars were blanked in their season opener by Ottoville 4-0 on Monday. Ottoville scored three goals in the second half, led by Nolan German, who finished with two.

“We fought hard, made a few fixable mistakes that cost us, but overall I liked the way we played most of the game,” Van Wert head coach Matt Hernandez said.

Van Wert (0-1) is scheduled to host Riverdale at 5 p.m. today.

Delphos Jefferson 8 Van Wert 2 (girls)

Jefferson’s Maddie McConnahea accounted for all eight LadyCat goals, during Monday’s 8-2 non-conference win over the visiting Lady Cougars.

Elizabeth Tomlinson and Sydney Haller scored Van Wert’s goals.

The Lady Cougars will host Crestview on Thursday.

Delphos St. John’s 1 Crestview 0 (girls)

The Lady Knights fell in their season opener, losing to Delphos St. John’s on the road 1-0 on Monday. Addison Mueller scored the only goal of the game.

Crestview will return to game action Thursday at Van Wert.