VW independent soccer roundup
Van Wert independent sports
Ottoville 4 Van Wert 0 (boys)
The host Cougars were blanked in their season opener by Ottoville 4-0 on Monday. Ottoville scored three goals in the second half, led by Nolan German, who finished with two.
“We fought hard, made a few fixable mistakes that cost us, but overall I liked the way we played most of the game,” Van Wert head coach Matt Hernandez said.
Van Wert (0-1) is scheduled to host Riverdale at 5 p.m. today.
Delphos Jefferson 8 Van Wert 2 (girls)
Jefferson’s Maddie McConnahea accounted for all eight LadyCat goals, during Monday’s 8-2 non-conference win over the visiting Lady Cougars.
Elizabeth Tomlinson and Sydney Haller scored Van Wert’s goals.
The Lady Cougars will host Crestview on Thursday.
Delphos St. John’s 1 Crestview 0 (girls)
The Lady Knights fell in their season opener, losing to Delphos St. John’s on the road 1-0 on Monday. Addison Mueller scored the only goal of the game.
Crestview will return to game action Thursday at Van Wert.
