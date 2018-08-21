Lancer golfers finish second in Lima

Van Wert independent sports

LIMA — Lincolnview took second place behind Spencerville at the 10-team Allen East/Springbrook Golf Club Invitational held on Saturday.

The Lancers finished with 334 team points and were led by second medalist Ryan Moody’s score of 73. Reece Farmer shot an 85, followed by Braden Evans (87), Jaden Youtsey (90), and Landon Price (91).

Lincolnview is scheduled to play in a quad today at Hickory Sticks Golf Club against Crestview, Ada and Columbus Grove.