Wren Homecoming

The 2018 Wren Homecoming celebration is now history. Other than a shower for the Heritage Committee picnic, weather was nearly perfect for the festival’s annual edition. The Honey Badgers (above) won the Wiffleball Tournament, while Slusher’s Jewelry repeated as Junior Wiffleball tourney champs. Bud and Alice Ross were honored during the Homecoming Parade, while Avery Figley was crowned 2018 Homecoming Queen. Below, judges have a tough job deciding who cooked the best ribs for the Wren Homecoming Rib Cook-off event (click here for more Wren Homecoming photos). photos by Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent