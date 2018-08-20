Local, Ohio gasoline prices down a little

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert gasoline prices range from more than 20 cents below the state average to six cents above Ohio’s average price, as of Monday morning.

Murphy USA in the Towne Center Shopping Center again has the lowest price at $2.52 a gallon, 21 cents below the statewide average. The Lassus Handy Dandy station on North Washington Street is a penny higher at $2.53 per gallon, while four stations — the two Pak-A-Sak Marathon stations on North Washington and South Shannon, the One Stop Shop station on North Washington, and the Shell station on South Washington — are all at $2.59 per gallon.

The Brookside Marathon station on West Main Street has gasoline for $2.69 per gallon, while the Short Stop Sunoco station is selling gasoline for $2.79 per gallon.

Gasoline prices in Ohio have fallen a half-cent per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.73 per gallon on Sunday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,345 stations in Ohio. This compares with the national average, which has fallen 3.1 cents per gallon versus last week to $2.82 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

Including the change locally during the past week, prices Sunday were 49.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago and are 1.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. The national average has dropped 1.7 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 50.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

“The national average price of gasoline has fallen to its lowest level since May 7, some 105 days ago when many of us were dreaming of summer road trips and falling gas prices,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “After all, gas as cheap as last summer has been elusive this summer, but it’s not too late to enjoy this summer’s lowest prices.

“Oil prices have held in the mid-$60s per barrel, the price of which has been determined by a delicate balancing act of global optimism and pessimism surrounding a long litany of possible economic issues,” DeHaan added. “As we race towards summer’s finish line, we may see more pessimism weigh on oil markets, offering some relief to weary drivers who’ve seen the most expensive summer at the pump since 2014.

“Labor Day will likely claim the cheapest prices for a summer holiday this year, and I’m sure millions of motorists will take advantage,” he noted.