Lincolnview Community Center now open

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Lincolnview Superintendent Jeff Snyder was smiling like a proud papa, which in essence he was, on Saturday as the Lancer community toured the district’s new community center — the first such facility in Ohio.

Snyder and Treasurer Troy Bowersock spent countless hours working on the concept of a community center that could be used by students, their families, and district grads and residents, although many others have since added their input and labors to the project.

Snyder spoke briefly about how the community center came about.

“Our board decided to do a strategic plan, and we partnered with the Ohio School Boards Association on that piece,” he said. “We brought 50 community members in; we asked anyone that wanted to be on it to be on it.

“We sat down and said ‘what do we see next for Lincolnview?’,” Snyder added, noting that infrastructure was one of the group’s priorities. “After brainstorming, the community center idea was created.”

On Saturday, hundreds of people, including students, parents, and alumni, turned out to celebrate the opening of the 35,000-square-foot center, which features basketball, volleyball, and pickleball courts, a fitness room that includes a variety of weights and fitness equipment, a batting cage, an indoor track and pole vault pit, indoor and outdoor restroom facilities, a classroom, a community room, and an outdoor concession stand that can be used for spring and fall sports.

In addition to sports and fitness activities, the facility can be used for community activities, which was the case Saturday as the Lincolnview Class of 1968 used the community room for its 50th reunion, as well as student activities, and even a “safe house” for students if the main school complex is unsafe. The building could even be used as a shelter from inclement weather for athletes and fans of outdoor school sports.

“Our goal is to give back to the community,” said Snyder as the district’s reason to build a Community Center. “We’re so blessed and lucky, and I think this is really going to add to the culture of our district.”

Memberships are available for an annual fee of $25 and are valid from August 1 to July 31 of the following year. Memberships must be renewed annually, while members must also sign a liability form. Key fobs will be provided to members for entrance into the facility.

There was an opportunity Sunday afternoon to sign up for memberships at the school. Those who didn’t do so then can sign up from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, August 22, or any school day from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. in the District Office. Those who want to rent the Community Room can call the school at 419.968.2226.

Saturday’s celebration included the high school band, members of the Lincolnview Local Board of Education, Lincolnview staff and administrators, a staff member of U.S. Representative Bob Latta, who presented Snyder with an American flag that was flown over the U.S. Capitol building, proclamations from the Ohio House of Representatives and State Representative Craig Riedel and from the Ohio Senate and State Senator Rob McColley.

Those who attended the opening celebration also received a Lincolnview t-shirt provided by district architect Garmann Miller & Associates and ice cream from Sycamore Ice Cream.

Students, staff, administrators, board members, and grads celebrate the opening of the new Lincolnview Community Center with a ribboncutting ceremony.