Ronnie D. Huffine

Ronnie D. Huffine, 62, of Van Wert, died at 7:30 a.m. Friday, August 17, 2018, at St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima.

He was born November 16, 1955, in Adams County, Indiana, the son of Leon and Louise (Stetler) Huffine, who both preceded him in death.

Survivors include a brother, James (Pam) Huffine of Convoy; one sister, Carolyn Griffiths of Decatur, Indiana; a sister-in-law, Monica Huffine of Decatur, Indiana; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Two brothers, Richard and Donnie Huffine; and a brother-in-law, Keith Griffiths, also preceded him in death.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 25, at Countryside Chapel United Methodist Church in Convoy, with the Rev. Seeyoung Lee officiating. Graveside committal services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Willshire Cemetery.

Visitation will be one hour prior to services Saturday at the church.

Preferred memorials: Countryside Chapel United Methodist Church.

Arrangements are being handled by Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematoryin Van Wert.

