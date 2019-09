Lancers, Ottoville fight to a draw

Van Wert independent sports

Lincolnview and Ottoville fought to a 1-1 in the season opener for both soccer teams at Lincolnview High School on Friday.

Lincolnview’s goal was scored by Clayton Leeth, with an assist by Aaron Cavinder.

The Lancers will return to action on Saturday, August 25 vs. Lima Central Catholic.