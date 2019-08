Jimmi K sings

Area residents missed a great show on Friday night as singer Jimmi K was joined by a band and a troupe of Vegas dancers for a performance that showcased the songs of Sinatra, Bennet, Tom Jones, and many more at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio. Fortunately, those who weren’t there Friday can still get tickets for a second show tonight at 7:30 p.m. at the NPAC. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent