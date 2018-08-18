Hurless earns Edward Jones recognition

VW independent/submitted information

Eric Hurless of the financial services firm Edward Jones recently won the firm’s coveted Ted Jones Prospecting Award, which recognizes financial advisors who achieve high levels of success early in their careers. Hurless was one of only 1,215 of the firm’s more than 16,000 financial advisors to receive the award.

Jim Weddle, the firm’s managing partner, said the award is a strong indicator of a financial advisor’s future success.

“We recruit and hire our financial advisors from among the best, so we expect our financial advisors to do well,” Weddle said. “But to achieve such success this early in his career is outstanding, and I commend Eric for his performance and dedication.”

“I’m very proud to receive an award named after Ted Jones,” Hurless said. “It is because of him that our Van Wert office exists, and I believe we are serving an important need here for one-on-one investment information. I plan to do my best to continue meeting that need.”

Hurless’ office is located at 1119 Westwood Drive in Van Wert.

