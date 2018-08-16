VW Outdoorsmen to host military match

VW independent/submitted information

MIDDLE POINT — The Van Wert County Outdoorsmen Association will be hosting a Modern Military Match on Sunday, August 26, at the Van Wert County Outdoorsmen Club, 9093 Ringwald Road, Middle Point. The match is being held on Sunday to accommodate those who cannot make it to the association’s normal Saturday matches.

The safety briefing will be held at 9 a.m., while the match will start at 9:30 that morning. For those who do not have a rifle, the club has M-1 rifles to loan out to the public to use in this match. However, any military rifle — M-14, AK-47, FAL, SKS, or M-16 — may be used. The cost to participate is $5, which is the target fee. For those who need to purchase ammo, the club has 30.06 ammo at $23 for 40 rounds.

For those who have never participated in a match, there will be a clinic starting at 9 a.m. The clinic will include information on how an M-1 operates, as well as match protocols. The club also had a National Match AR-15 for participants that might want to try it out.

For more information, check out the association’s website at www.vwoutdoorsmen.infoor call 419.203.8662.