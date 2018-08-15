Regnald McBride

Regnald “Reg” McBride, 83, of Hamilton, and formerly of Rockford, died early Saturday morning, August 11, 2018, at Atrium Medical Center in Middletown.

He was born September 8, 1934, in Black Creek Township, Mercer County, the son of Earl and Dorothy (Ripley) McBride, who both preceded him in death. On December 3, 1988, he married Sheila Dickerscheid, who survives in Hamilton.

Other survivors include four stepsons, Brian (Laurie) Bennett, Paul (Marian) Bennett, Joe (Jami Jo) Bennett, and Chris (Tanya) Biehle; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Also surviving are a sister, Joyce (Jim) Boone, of La Mesa, California; and one sister-in-law, Rhonda Dickerscheid of Seven Mile.

A sister, Theda “Teddy” Cuffari, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 19, at Ketcham-Ripley Funeral Home in Rockford, with Pastor Mark Rutledge officiating. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Rockford.

Visitation is from 1 p.m. until the time of services Sunday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Animal Protective League of Mercer County.

Condolences may be expressed at http://ketchamripley.com.