Market at Wass nearly over for season

The Market at the Wass only has a couple more weekends for the season. Time to get your veggies while the getting is good. Thanks to all the customers, vendors and participants who made this year such a success. We also like to thank Vicki and Dennis Schulte for keeping the market running smoothly! Markets begin at 9 a.m. and close up at 1 p.m. Good eating is an art!

Our community-made art exhibit of life-sized sunflowers has been extended for a couple weeks. Check out this blooming exhibit! Free entry. The Annual Photography exhibit is just over the horizon, be sure to be thinking about those great shots to submit.

Art Classes:

Classic Watercolor: Our watercolor class will be going on break until August 21. From that date it will resume on Tuesday mornings from 10 a.m.-noon. Ongoing. $40 art center member price/$45 regular price. Instructor: Pat Rayman. Materials required. Online sign up available.

ArtReach: Will be starting soon! Stay tuned for more information.

ArtNight: Every Thursday at 6 p.m. It’s free, and art staff is on site to assist you with your project. Watch Facebook for featured projects. Enjoy a glass of wine or beer while you are here, hang out with friends, create and relax. Play an instrument? Bring it along. A new ArtNight project is coming up soon. Stay tuned!

For more information on exhibits or to sign up for classes and events visit: wassenbergartcenter.org. The Wassenberg Art Center is located at 214 S. Washington St. (former Van Wert Armory). We can also be reached by telephone at: 419.238.6837, email: info@wassenbergartcenter.org.