Club members tour Historical Museum

Thanks to our tour guide, Linda Mechling, and former Museum trustee and club member Jan Dunlap, the Van Wert Area Photography Club got a first-class tour of the displays, in the Clark Mansion, Annex, Bear School, Log House, and Red Barn on Sunday, August 12.

Other historical exhibits scattered about the grounds that were photographed included the gazebo, herb garden, jail cells, caboose, tourist cabin and the statue of Marie Harel, who is the developer of Camembert Cheese. The statue stood in front of the Borden Cheese Plant on Ervin Road before the facility was devastated by a terrible fire.

These well-documented items and artifacts are available for your viewing from March through November on Sundays from 2-4:30 p.m., and by appointment. The museum is located on the northeast corner of North Washington Street (U.S.127) and Third Street in Van Wert.

I believe these informative displays are certainly worthy of being added to your list of “What To See In Van Wert”.