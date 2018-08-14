Voltz to sing National Anthem at tourney

VW independent/submitted information

WREN — As part of opening ceremonies for the Wiffleball Warehouse Tournament in Wren, local resident Ivan Voltz will be singing The National Anthem during opening ceremonies, starting at 5:50 p.m. Friday, August 17, at Wrenway Park.

Voltz was a Crestview bus driver for 30 years and also served in the United States Army in the Pacific as part of the occupation force in Japan just after World War II.

Other than his time in the military, Voltz has lived in the Wren area and is “proud to have laid his head on his own pillow every night”.

Voltz has two adult children and five grandchildren. He attends Wren United Brethren Church.