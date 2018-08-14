Lisa L. Baker

Lisa L. Baker, 55, of Van Wert, died at 8:15 p.m. Saturday, August 11, 2018, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

She was born December 2, 1962, in Jolliet, Illinois, the daughter of Richard Boothe, who preceded her in death, and Shirley (Ed) Bettenhausen Kacian, who survives in Alabama.

Other survivors include her children, Danielle Roberts and Amber Baker, both of Van Wert; seven grandchildren, Charles Clifford III and Corryn Clifford, both of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Jocelyn Roberts, Elyssa Roberts, Kasyn (Ross) Schisler, twins Kevin Davies III and Ayelyn Davies, all of Van Wert; a sister, Beth Triezenberg of Illinois; and one brother, Richard “Dickie” (Claudia) Boothe of Illinois.

A daughter, Ashley Baker; and one sister Wendy Winters, also preceded her in death.

Lisa was a production employee at Federal Mogul’s Van Wert plant and previously had worked at Findlay Industries.

There will be no public visitation or funeral.

Condolences may be expressed at www.bricknerfuneralhome.comor emailed to bricknerfuneralhome@bright.net.