Lucille Rose Watkins

Lucille Rose Watkins, 102, of Van Wert, died at 6:48 p.m. Thursday, August 9, 2018, at Hearth & Home in Van Wert.

She was born September 7, 1915, in Athens, the daughter of Otto H. and Millicent (Paget) Rose, who was born in Broad Marston, England. Both her parents preceded her in death. On September 11, 1936, she married Calvin G. (Jack) Watkins, who died February 20, 1989.

Surviving are two sons, David (Angela) Watkins of Van Wert and Gregory Watkins of Columbus; two granddaughters, Chelsea Watkins of Jacksonville and Shawn (Michael) Hayes of Gonzales, Louisiana, and many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.

A son, James Paget Watkins of Fort Wayne, Indiana, four sisters, lva Mae Marquis of Bryan, Pauline Gabriel of Logan, Martha Heffernan of Galion, and Margie Wiley of Lima, and her brother, William Rose of Hebron, also preceded her in death.

Mrs. Watkins retired from the Central Companies in 1985 after more than 30 years of service. She loved to travel and enjoyed going to the branch offices to work. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Van Wert for over 70 years, where she was a member of the Martha/Ruth groups in the Women’s Society and a Sunday school teacher for many years in the children’s department.

She also served as a Cub Scout Pack 35 den mother for several years, was a member of Twig ll, the Chautauqua Club, and a former member of the YWCA.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, August 13, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, August 12, and an hour prior to funeral services Monday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: First United Methodist Church or the YWCA.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.