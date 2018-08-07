Electric co-op gives $10,000 to groups

VW independent/submitted information

ST. MARYS — Midwest Electric recently donated $10,250 to 15 west central Ohio charities and community projects through the cooperative’s Community Connection Fund.

Since the program started in 1998, the Midwest Electric Community Connection Fund has provided $1,040,589 to 867 area projects.

The latest recipients of grants include:

Community Health Professionals in Van Wert; $1,500 to purchase an ID card printer

Lima Symphony Orchestra; $1,500

New Knoxville Fire Department; $1,200 to buy a laptop computer

Mercer County DARE; $1,000 for graduation medals, certificates, and supplies

Coldwater Elementary School; $1,000 for flexible seating classroom equipment.

Waynestock in St. Marys; $500 to support the youth concert

Bath High School, Lima; $500 to fund YES Fest

American Red Cross, Lima; $500 for miscellaneous expenses

Van Wert County Agricultural Society; $500 to sponsor gospel tent at county fair

Wapakoneta Christian Homeschool; $450 for storage cabinets and supplies

Coldwater Kiwanis; $400 for refrigerator for fundraising events

Spencerville Local Schools; $400 for a mounted bleeding control station

Celina Primary School; $300 for sensory room equipment

Miracle Meal Inc., Wapakoneta; $250 to purchase supplies for Miracle Meal Dinner

Auglaize County Shooting Sports; $250 for safety equipment and supplies

The Midwest Electric Community Connection Fund is a voluntary charitable program. Participating members’ monthly electric bills are rounded up to the next dollar, with the additional pennies deposited in the fund.

A Board of Trustees, composed of cooperative members and separate from the Midwest Electric Board of Trustees, oversees the application and allocation process.

Individuals or organizations can obtain an application by contacting Midwest Electric at 419.394.4110 or 800.962.3830.