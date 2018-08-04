NPAC sets info meeting for new addition

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation will be holding an information event that will kick off its building campaign for the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio.

The kick-off event will be held Monday, August 13, beginning at 6:30 p.m., in the Saltzgaber Music Hall of the Niswonger Performing Arts Center. Heavy hors d’oeuvres will be served, compliments of Willow Bend Country Club, Van Wert City Schools, and the Van Wert Band Parents Association.

The public is invited to attend this kick-off event to learn about the planned addition to the Niswonger Performing Arts Center. RSVP is requested by calling the box office at 419.238.6722. Respond by Thursday, August 9.

The kick-off event will include a newly designed 3D virtual walk-through of the new addition, which will include two star dressing rooms with private bathrooms, a laundry area, a production office, a wigs and wardrobe/multi-purpose room, a janitor’s closet, a storage room for tour cases, and drama construction area. NPAC Executive Director Paul Hoverman will also explain the need and motivation for this annex and how the public can get involved in this campaign.

Special guests will also be on hand to perform and talk about how the annex will benefit performers, the Niswonger Performing Arts Center, guests, and students of the schools. All funds for the annex will be raised by the Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation, a non-profit corporation in charge of operations at the Niswonger PAC.

The State of Ohio has granted a $200,000 facility grant to the Van Wert Area Performing Art Foundation to help facilitate this annex. Additionally, the VWAPAF has raised an additional $170,000 to date for the project, which is expected to cost a total of $980,000 when completed. Naming rights are available and recognition of donations $1,000 and above will be recognized in the Grand Lobby.

The Niswonger Performing Arts Center opened in March 2007 and has become one of the leading performing arts centers in the Midwest. To learn more and experience the excitement of the project, RSVP the box office by August 9.