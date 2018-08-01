The Van Wert County Courthouse

1st UM Preschool accepting registrations

First United Methodist Preschool, 113 W. Central Ave., is currently accepting registrations for the 2018-2019 school year.

First United Methodist Preschool is a Christian-based school that prepares children to succeed in all areas of life. The curriculum is driven by Ohio Department of Education standards and each teacher is there to provide a positive and nurturing environment for all children as they begin their educational journey.

The preschool offers two mornings per week for students who are 3 and 4 years of age. A child who is at least 4 and is planning on attending kindergarten the following school year may attend pre-kindergarten classes, which provide the option of choosing three or four mornings per week.

Classes meet Monday-Thursday, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Register online at www.fumpreschool.com or contact Administrator April Ellerbrock at 419.238.0631, Extension 308, or email aellerbrock@wcoil.com.

