Park artwork donated

Two new pieces of artwork were unveiled at the grand opening of Franklin Park that were donated by Van Wert Federal Savings Bank in memory of Michael J. Gearhart. Mr. Gearhart, who passed away in 2016, was a former member of the bank’s Board of Directors and also was involved in the planning of the Franklin Park project as president of the Van Wert County Foundation Board of Trustees. The two pieces were created by artists Elizabeth Adams, Robert Adams II, and Robert Adams. Shown with Mrs. Janet Gearhart in both photos are representatives of Van Wert Federal Savings Bank: Michael Zedaker, Gary Clay, Mark Schumm, Charles Koch, and Michael Keysor. photos provided