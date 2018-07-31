Lincolnview earns Auditor of State Award

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

The Lincolnview Local Board of Education distributed several service awards, while Treasurer Troy Bowersock and the district earned recognition from Auditor of State Dave Yost during its July meeting held Monday.

Those honored by Superintendent Jeff Snyder included Anna Baker, former instrumental music instructor with 10 years in the district; Brenda Teman, who was a classroom aide for 15 years; and Denise Cramer, who was a classroom aide and bus driver for 42 years. Two others, Michele McCleery and Dianna Ashbaugh, were honored but were unable to attend.

Joe Braden, representing the Auditor of State’s Office, presented Bowersock and the district with an award recognizing Lincolnview for two years of clean audits for Fiscal Years 2016 and 2017.

Braden especially honored Bowersock. “I’d like to recognize him for his outstanding leadership, professionalism, and his commitment to financial integrity.”

The state official noted that only about 8 percent of the more than 5,900 entities audited by the Auditor of State’s Office are eligible for the awards presented on Monday.

During his report, Bowersock noted that the community center project is nearly complete, from a financial standpoint, while financial estimates for the year just completed were within budget parameters.

The district treasurer also talked about the importance of passing a renewal of the district’s permanent improvement levy in November, and also noted that interest rates on district investments have nearly doubled in the past year.

Bowersock noted that he was currently getting quotes for the district’s fleet, property, and liability insurance package.

Also Monday, Deb Stetler provided an overview of the district’s new website, which is nearly completed. The website includes information on district staff members and buildings, as well as athletics, and also provides needed forms and a district calendar.

“We’ll continue to evolve it,” Snyder said, noting that input on the new website is being sought to make future improvements.

The superintendent also provided an update on the community center project, noting that a dedication will be held Saturday, August 18, at a time yet to be determined.

“Hopefully, the community will be very excited to see it,” Snyder said, noting that, while “a lot of little things” are yet to be completed, the center should be ready for the August 18 dedication.

In personnel action, the board hired Nicholas Brown as Baker’s replacement as instrumental music teacher, Shannon Walsh as an elementary intervention specialist, and Kay Cavinder as superintendent’s secretary/EMIS coordinator. Ellen Moore was also hired as a cook and Linda Wilson as a part-time cook, while Amy Long residents from her cafeteria cook and bus driver’s positions and Rhonda Longstreth resigned as director the Lincolnview Latchkey program.

In other action, the board:

Approved recommendations from Garmann-Miller & Associates to approved change orders totaling $43,727.90 for a CCTV camera system and various other add-ons for the community center.

Authorized a three-year bus maintenance agreement with Rodoc Leasing Sales & Service.

Approved a resource officer memorandum of understanding with the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office.

Renewed membership in the Northwestern Ohio Educational Research Council Inc.

Granted an administrative contract to Fred Fisher as maintenance supervisor/transportation coordinator through December 21.

Approved distribution of alternative energy funds.

The next meeting of the Lincolnview Local Board of Education will be at 6 p.m. Monday, August 27, in the Neubrecht Lecture Hall.

Lincolnview Superintendent Jeff Snyder presented service awards to (from the left) Anna Baker, Brenda Teman, and Denise Cramer. photos by Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent