MP Ballpark Festival is this weekend

Van Wert independent news

MIDDLE POINT — The ninth annual Middle Point Ballpark Festival will be held July 27-29.

Over 43 baseball teams, ranging in age from 8-12, will travel to Middle Point and Lincolnview to participate in the event.

The ballpark will also be hosting the Land-Grant Brewing Company & Kaitlyn Schmit and the Move on Saturday, July 28 at the community building in Middle Point. Land Grant will begin to be served at 6 p.m., with the band scheduled to play at 8 p.m. There will be a $5 cover charge to attend the event.

Food will be available while the band performs, and the Middle Point Fire Department will be serving chicken dinners from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday.