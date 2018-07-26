Latta questions FCC on rural broadband

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressman Bob Latta (R-Bowling Green) questioned Federal Communications Commissioners on efforts to expand access to rural broadband at an Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Communications and Technology hearing held on Wednesday.

The FCC recently announced a new $100 million “Connected Care Pilot Program” to support telehealth for low-income Americans, especially those living in rural areas and veterans. In one of Chairman Ajit Pai’s answers to a previous question, he mentioned McClure, Ohio in Henry County when discussing rural areas that could benefit from telehealth.

Latta said about the hearing, “I appreciate the work the Commission is doing, and I am particularly excited about Chairman Pai and Commissioner Carr’s new telehealth initiative. Many of the patients that would benefit most from telehealth live in rural communities, but connectivity remains an issue.”

“I appreciate the focus to deploy broadband in unserved areas so that rural America can also take advantage of connected care.”

In his questions, Latta asked Commissioner Brendan Carr about the Precision Agriculture Connectivity Act, legislation Latta authored which passed the House on Monday. Congressman Latta asked if the bill could be executed by the FCC and what combination of technologies will be required for the FCC to meet the rural broadband challenge necessary for precision agriculture.

Commissioner Carr confirmed that the FCC could implement the bill, and that a mix of fixed wireless, fiber, and satellite broadband would be necessary to expand access to high-speed Internet in rural areas.

In addition, Latta asked Chairman Pai if the FCC has focused any resources on learning more about emerging technologies like the Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence, and Blockchain and how critical broadband access plays into this discussion.

Pai responded he has been dedicating time to the issue and the FCC is holding forums to learn how these technologies affect the communications industry.

Latta also asked about the FCC’s plans to free up unlicensed spectrum for existing technologies and to provide space for innovation.

Commissioner Michael O’Reilly said the Commission is taking an active role in looking at specific bands to make additional unlicensed spectrum available.