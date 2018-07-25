Wharton inducted into ACME Hall of Fame

Van Wert independent sports/submitted information

DEFIANCE — Longtime Crestview High School baseball coach Jim Wharton was inducted into the ACME baseball Hall of Fame at a ceremony in Defiance on Sunday.

Wharton, along with fellow inductee and current Lima Shawnee Head baseball coach Chad Spencer were the guests of honor and were joined by friends and family, along with the ACME Board of Directors for the induction ceremonies.

ACME baseball started in 1961 and exists to provide Ohio high school baseball players, coaches and teams an opportunity to continue to play competitive organized baseball after the high school season ends. As ACME baseball concludes its 58th season, Coach Wharton has been a part of it for 34 years at Crestview.

Wharton and Spencer were introduced earlier in the day at the 2018 State ACME Tournament on the campus of Defiance High School before game two of the state tournament between Van Wert and Versailles.

Crestview High School guidance counselor Dave Springer spoke on behalf of coach Wharton to open the ceremonies.

“It was a privilege to have been an assistant to coach Wharton for 20 years,” Springer said. “Of all the things I could say about him, I will always admire how he treated his players. God gives kids different abilities and skills but Jim treats the All-State kids and the freshman the same.”

“He creates that environment with his staff and players,” Springer continued. “That is why his relationships with his current and former players is so special.”

Wharton and Spencer become the 30th and 31st members of the ACME baseball Hall of Fame, joining other Van Wert County members Don Bachman, Frank Doan, and Art Mosier.

“It’s a tremendous honor for myself and our program at Crestview,” Wharton said. “It’s very humbling joining this prestigious group that make up the ACME Hall of Fame.”

Wharton was inducted into the Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2016.