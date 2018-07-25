Model RR show is this weekend

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent writer

It’s become a summer tradition in Van Wert – the Railroad Heritage Weekend Model Railroad Show and Swap at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds.

The event has grown and expanded each year and spokesman Chuck White noted the 2018 show may be the biggest one yet.

“We have about 44 vendors and displays and we’re closing in on 220 tables, up from 180 last year,” White said. “We’ve had at least a 20 percent increase each of the last four years.”

“For the first time, we’ll have vendors in two different buildings,” White added. “We think we’re successful for many reasons, but mainly because of the many facets of our event. We’re more than just a swap. Unlike most, ours is a two day event, which gives the various model railroad layouts time to set up and run their trains.”

White also noted that some vendors are coming from places like Illinois and North Carolina.

In addition to the numerous vendors, seven large model railroad operating layouts will be featured, including some old favorites and some new ones.

“New this year is the North Western Modular club from the Toledo area, and after an absence of several years, the Cincinnati Northern club returns with their beautiful model railroad,” White explained. “The reigning champ from our favorite layout poll, the Peninsula Club, from mid-central Michigan, returns.”

“Returning for a second year is the Swanton Club, and the TRAIN club from Ft. Wayne will make their third appearance,” White continued. “Also visiting will be the Northeast Indiana N Scale group with their N-trak & T-trak layouts, and Lon Hawkins’ nifty Lionel layout will again be on hand.”

A popular display on telegraphs returns and the local division of the National Model Railroad Association will give hands-on clinics.

The show will be held in three different buildings at the fairgrounds – the Commercial Building, the Junior Fair Building and the Annex/Event Center. A fourth building may be used as a backup.

“We think we have one of the best shows in the Tri-State area,” White said. “We keep adding new things, new layouts, and new vendors.”

Hours for the 2018 Railroad Heritage Weekend Model Railroad Show and Swap are 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $5 for adults, and a two day admission pass is $8. Children 12 and under will be admitted free of charge.

The show is sponsored by the Van Wert County Historical Society, and proceeds will help benefit the organization.