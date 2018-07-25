Legion Post 178 falls in extra innings

Van Wert independent sports

LANCASTER — Lancester American Legion Post 11 defeated Van Wert American League Post 178 5-4 in 11 innings in the opening round of the state tournament at Lancaster’s Beavers Field on Wednesday.

Trailing 4-2, Post 11 scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game and force extra innings. The score remained the same until Post 11 won on a two out walk off hit.

Things looked good early on for Post 178, when Jaden Youtsey singled in Clayton Agler for a 1-0 first inning lead. A third inning sacrifice fly by Youtsey scored Caleb Fetzer and increased Van Wert’s lead to 2-0, a score that stood until the top of the fifth inning, when T.J. Reynolds hit an RBI single that plated Agler. Reynolds later scored on an error to give Post 178 a 4-0 advantage.

Lancaster cracked the scoreboard with a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth, setting the stage for a dramatic comeback.

Van Wert Post 178 will play Pemberville Post 183 at 10 a.m. today, with the winner playing again on Friday.