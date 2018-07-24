Shirley Ann Taylor

Shirley Ann Taylor, 89, of Ohio City, passed away Tuesday, July 24, 2018, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

She was born August 28, 1928, in Van Wert, the daughter of Bernice Evelyn (DeWitt) Scarpelli and George Scarpelli, who both preceded her in death. On January 1, 1950, she married Maurice Calvert Taylor, who died April 29, 2014.

Shirley was a 1946 graduate of Van Wert High School. She had been a member of First Baptist Church in Van Wert and later attended Mt. Zion Bible Church, where she had taught Sunday school, and Olive Branch Church of God in Rockford, where she had held various offices in the WCSC. She had worked at National Seal, Mr. Wiggs, was a teacher’s aide at Christian schools in Van Wert and Ohio City from 1983 to 1988, and was a teacher’s aide at Vantage Vocational School until 1990.

Survivors include her daughter, Gina K. (Larry) Subler of Ohio City; a son, Keith E. Taylor of Ohio City; two sisters, Andrea L. Army of Ohio City and Peggy Jo Scarpelli of Paulding; three granddaughters, Amanda (Michael) Decker of Florida, Stacey Subler and fiance Mike Earl of Toledo, and Erica (James) Roehm of Ohio City; and four great-grandchildren, Makayla Decker and Addison, and Rileigh and Natalie Roehm.

Shirley was preceded in death by a sister, Jacqueline Barnhart.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 28, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with Pastor Ken Meyer officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery in Ohio City.

Visitation is from 2-7 p.m. Friday, July 27, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.