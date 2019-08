Legion Post 178 to play Lancaster

Van Wert independent sports

LANCASTER — Van Wert American Legion Post 178 will begin state tournament action against host Lancaster Post 11 at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

The winner will play Pemberville Post 183 or Jefferson County Post 33 at 4 p.m. on Thursday, while the loser will play either Sandusky Post 83 or Beverly Lowell Post 389 at 10 a.m. on Thursday.