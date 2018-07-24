Hidden Spaces tour set for August 10

Van Wert independent news

Hidden Spaces – a self guided walking tour of historic downtown Van Wert is returning Friday, August 10, from 5-8 p.m. Locations will be revealed the night of the event.

Tickets are $10 each and are available at Main Street Van Wert, 136 East Main Street or at Truly Devine, 117 West Main Street. Tickets may also be reserved by calling 419.238.6911.

Hidden Spaces is sponsored by Straley Realty and Auctioneers and Overholt Moorman Electric.