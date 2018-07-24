Estes attends final Crestview meeting

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent writer

CONVOY — Monday night’s meeting of the Crestview Local Schools Board of Education was the final one for Superintendent Mike Estes.

After spending 10 years leading the district, Estes is leaving at the end of the month.

“It’s just a great district,” Estes said before the meeting. “The staff is outstanding, I love the kids and the community has been very supportive over the years. It’s made the job a real pleasure, one that’s been easy to come to every day.”

Longtime Crestview Elementary Principal Kathy Mollenkopf will take over the superintendent’s role August 1.

“I think what excites me the most is having the opportunity to serve at a different level, a little bit larger platform, to help make choices that are in the best interest of our kids, as well as our teachers and the other staff members who work here,” Mollenkopf said. “I’m looking forward to the opportunity.”

Board members heard from neighboring property owners Ellen and Gary Schaadt, who installed a fence around their back yard for privacy reasons. The two expressed concern about students cutting through their property.

In other business, the board approved a resolution to place a renewal of the school system’s income tax levy on the November ballot, and board members agreed to purchase the services of a School Resource Officer from the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Department for the entire 2018-2019 school year.

The board also approved lunch prices, athletic ticket prices, student workbook fees and Latchkey fees for the upcoming school year, along with a motion to approve a lease agreement with Schlemmer Farms for all of 2019.

Board members approved a request for additional hours/days for custodians, bus drivers, food service workers, secretaries, paraprofessionals and other certified personnel on an as-needed basis for the 2018-2019 school year.

The board also accepted the resignation of Anne Myers as an Intervention Specialist and made several hires, including Nicholas Leeth as an Intervention Specialist, Robin Schumm as an Elementary Paraprofessional, Mike Hill as a bus driver, and Cynthia Schaffner as a food service employee. The board also approved supplemental contracts for Emily Bauer (eighth grade girls’ basketball coach) and Bill McCoy (seventh grade girls’ basketball coach). Jessica Gamble was approved as a volunteer middle school girls’ basketball coach.

The next meeting of the Crestview Board of Education is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, August 27, in the district board room.